Deepika Padukone wishes Ranveer Singh on his 35th birthday with the most romantic message

Ranveer Singh celebrated his 35th birthday on July 6. The actor received tremendous love on social media from fans and friends from the industry. His gorgeous wife Deepika Padukone shared a romantic message for him on his big day.

Sharing a monochrome picture of the two of them raising a toast, Deepika Padukone wrote, "The light of my life. The centre of my universe. I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance. As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person! I Love You!#happybirthday.”

The light of my life.The centre of my universe.I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance.As for the rest, I'll tell you in person!???? I Love You!❤️ #happybirthday

Deepika and Ranveer have been spending time together amid lockdown. The duo will star as a couple, Kapil Dev and Romi Dev, in Kabir Khan's 83. The film is based on India's 1983 World Cup win. It has been pushed ahead due to theatres being shut. The new release date is yet to be announced.

