Video: Fans of MS Dhoni may an emotional tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on the former’s birthday

Former Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns a year older today. To celebrate the occasion, the fans of the cricketer paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor had played the cricketer in his biopic titled MS Dhoni:The Untold Story.

A fan club of MS Dhoni took to Twitter to share a video remembering both the celebrities. The 20-second video shows a painting of MS Dhoni sporting a yellow jersey and looking up in the sky. In the same picture, Sushsnt Singh Rajput is seen wearing the No. 7 Indian cricket jersey among the clouds. The music from the film MS Dhoni plays in the background. The picture read, “Goddd…I’m taking GRS. I hope it’s a no-ball. He is…not out and he still needs to play. SSR you are a king man.”

Watch the video here:

A heart warming tribute to Sushant by our superfan!♥️????

#ForeverInOurHearts @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/aU1eAIqsLL

— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) June 24, 2020

Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput share a great bond as they spent a lot of time together during the making of the biopic. Reportedly, Dhoni was shattered and shocked in hearing the news of the demise of the actor. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.

