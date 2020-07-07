Video: Fans of MS Dhoni may an emotional tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on the former’s birthday

Former Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns a year older today. To celebrate the occasion, the fans of the cricketer paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor had played the cricketer in his biopic titled MS Dhoni:The Untold Story.
A fan club of MS Dhoni took to Twitter to share a video remembering both the celebrities. The 20-second video shows a painting of MS Dhoni sporting a yellow jersey and looking up in the sky. In the same picture, Sushsnt Singh Rajput is seen wearing the No. 7 Indian cricket jersey among the clouds. The music from the film MS Dhoni plays in the background. The picture read, “Goddd…I’m taking GRS. I hope it’s a no-ball. He is…not out and he still needs to play. SSR you are a king man.”
Watch the video here:
A heart warming tribute to Sushant by our superfan!♥️????
#ForeverInOurHearts @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/aU1eAIqsLL
— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) June 24, 2020
