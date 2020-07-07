“I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans,” writes Sushmita Sen remembering Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in June 14 in his apartment in Mumbai. His untimely demise left his fans, friends and colleagues from the industry in a state of shock. The trailer of his last film – Dil Bechara dropped yesterday leaving the audience emotional.

Actress Sushmita Sen took to social media to pen a heartwarming note remembering Sushant. “I didn’t know Sushant Singh Rajput personally…only through his films & some interviews!! He had tremendous emotional intelligence both on & off screen!! I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans…Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness & that life affirming smile!!,” she wrote along with a picture of the poster of Dil Bechara featuring Sushant and Sanjana.

View this post on Instagram

I didn’t know Sushant Singh Rajput personally…only through his films & some interviews!! He had tremendous emotional intelligence both on & off screen!! ❤️ I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans…Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness & that life affirming smile!!!????❤️ To all you Sushant Singh Rajput Fans…He was blessed to be this loved by you all…not just as a brilliant Actor but also, as a celebrated human being, one who belonged!!???? I wish I knew him, had the opportunity to work with him…but mostly, that we would’ve had the time, to share the mysteries of the ‘Universe’ from one Sush to another…and maybe, even discovered why we both had a fascination for the number 47!!! ???? Loved the Trailer of #dilbechara ❤️ Here’s wishing the very best to everyone in the team!!! My regards & respect to Sushant’s family, friends & loved ones..his fans!!! #peace #strength #duggadugga ❤️ I love you guys!!!

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Jul 6, 2020 at 7:25pm PDT

“To all you Sushant Singh Rajput Fans…He was blessed to be this loved by you all…not just as a brilliant Actor but also, as a celebrated human being, one who belonged!! I wish I knew him, had the opportunity to work with him…but mostly, that we would’ve had the time, to share the mysteries of the ‘Universe’ from one Sush to another…and maybe, even discovered why we both had a fascination for the number 47!!!,” she further wrote.

Further talking about the trailer, Sushmita Sen wrote, “Loved the Trailer of #dilbechara Here’s wishing the very best to everyone in the team!!! My regards & respect to Sushant’s family, friends & loved ones..his fans!!!#peace #strength #duggadugga I love you guys!!!”

ALSO READ: After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer launch, Mukesh Chhabra says ‘celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results