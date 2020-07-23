Christopher Nolan’s Tenet postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus pandemic

Christopher Nolan's Tenet starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington has been postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus pandemic. As the cases of COVID-19 have seen a spike, Warners Bros has decided to push back the release of the film in the US. It was originally scheduled to release on July 17, later pushed back to July 31 and then August 12.

Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement to Variety, “We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for ‘Tenet,’ Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature. Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen.”

Tenet stars Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Dimple Kapadia, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Not time travel. Inversion.

It was filmed across seven countries. And it will be filmed as per Nolan's preference using IMAX and 70mm film.

