Does Justin Bieber Know What Hailey’s Up To?

She’s been itching to get back to work, so Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey was happy to be invited to appear in singer Miguel’s new music video. And THIS is how the sexy model looked when she reported for work at the Goya Studios sound stage today in skimpy cut-off jeans and high heels. Video Vixen Hailey was embarrassed recently when a former NY restaurant hostess, who had met Hailey a few times, rated her as “not so nice.” What WAS nice, however was Hailey’s response: she didn’t snap back, Hailey said “Glad you called me out so I can do better”– and she apologized!

