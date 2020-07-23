Rashami Desai loses cool at those who ill-treat and abandon their pets

Rashami Desai has always been unapologetic about her opinions and makes sure to put her piece of mind forth without any hesitations. Apart from being one of the top actresses in the television industry, Rashami Desai is a pet lover and has always promoted adopting. In her recent Instagram story, Rashami lashed out at those that abuse their pets or animals in general.

She wrote, “Ppl who abandon their pet or ill-treat them or taking out all the frustration on them should get penalties and jail for at least 3 months and after that send them to China.” We’re not sure why she lost her cool considering she is one of the calmest actresses ever.

Take a look at her story.

On the work front, she is currently shooting for Naagin 4 finale where she is making a special appearance as Shalakha.

