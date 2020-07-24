Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh amazed by viral warrior Aaji; offer help

Whoever said that the internet is a great place to meet wonderful people said it right. From the past few days, a video of an elderly woman displaying her martial art skills on the streets have been doing the rounds on social media. The 75-year-old woman is from Pune and displays her skills on the street to sustain herself financially during the pandemic.

The video was noticed by actor Riteish Deshmukh also, who retweeted it applauded the woman for her skill. In the clip, the woman wore a mask and juggled two sticks with such perfection."Warrior Aaji Maa…Can someone please get me the contact details of her?" Riteish said in the caption of his post. Few hours later, the actor informed everyone that he was able to get in touch with the Aaji.

Thank you so much -we have connected with this inspiring warrior Aaji Maa – incredible story. https://t.co/RuCfoZIi7M

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood who is already on a mission to help people too came across this video. On Friday, sharing the video he applauded the lady and asked for contact details. He also said that he would like to open a small training school with her. “Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country on some self defence techniques,” he wrote.

Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques . https://t.co/Z8IJp1XaEV

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 24, 2020

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood helps migrant workers get employed through an app

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results