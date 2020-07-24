Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh amazed by viral warrior Aaji; offer help

Whoever said that the internet is a great place to meet wonderful people said it right. From the past few days, a video of an elderly woman displaying her martial art skills on the streets have been doing the rounds on social media. The 75-year-old woman is from Pune and displays her skills on the street to sustain herself financially during the pandemic.
The video was noticed by actor Riteish Deshmukh also, who retweeted it applauded the woman for her skill. In the clip, the woman wore a mask and juggled two sticks with such perfection."Warrior Aaji Maa…Can someone please get me the contact details of her?" Riteish said in the caption of his post. Few hours later, the actor informed everyone that he was able to get in touch with the Aaji.
Thank you so much -we have connected with this inspiring warrior Aaji Maa – incredible story. https://t.co/RuCfoZIi7M
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2020
Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques . https://t.co/Z8IJp1XaEV
— sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 24, 2020
