“I will celebrate you and your love”, says Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara releasing today

Rhea Chakraborty was Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and received a lot of criticism from his fans and netizens in general after his demise. The actress had finally posted a heartwarming message for her love, Sushant Singh Rajput, a month after his demise. Keeping his love in her heart, Rhea also insisted on a CBI inquiry to be placed regarding his death case. With a heavy heart, everyone awaits to see Dil Bechara releasing today starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.

Rhea shared a still of Sushant Singh Rajput from the film’s title track and wrote, “It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you ???? You are here with me , I know you are …. I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life .. I know you will be watching this with us ❤️”. It is going to be very difficult for his loved ones to watch the film along with his fans who have been missing him dearly.

Take a look at her post.

The Mukesh Chhabra directorial releases at 7:30 PM today.

