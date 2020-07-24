Kapil Sharma says the fans can be a part of the audience of TKSS, here’s how

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to come back with fresh episodes and the makers have come up with the best way to involve the audience in the show. Due to the new norms of shooting, Kapil Sharma and his team won’t be able to invite live audience to their show for the first time since its inception. To make up for the live audience, the makers have placed cardboard cutouts and have placed a few of the team members in the seating area while keeping the social distancing in mind.

Kapil Sharma recently uploaded a video where he revealed that the ardent fans can still be a part of the show, digitally. Kapil Sharma, in the video, said that all they have to do is record a 15-20 seconds long video introducing themselves and tag two accounts. Post which, The Kapil Sharma Show team will get in touch with them and the shortlisted ones will be able to speak to Kapil live during the filming.

Take a look at his video, right here.

View this post on Instagram

Hello friends! We’re coming up with new episodes of #thekapilsharmashow soon and y’all can be a part of it too from your home through video call! All you need to do is make an intro video, upload it on Instagram, tag me and @tkssaudience and our team will bring me to your home. Lots of love????❤️ #StaySafe #thekapilsharmashow #tkss #fun #comedy #laughter #newnormal

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on Jul 23, 2020 at 8:28am PDT

Well, this more than makes up for the fans of The Kapil Sharma Show.

