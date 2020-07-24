Kapil Sharma says the fans can be a part of the audience of TKSS, here’s how

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to come back with fresh episodes and the makers have come up with the best way to involve the audience in the show. Due to the new norms of shooting, Kapil Sharma and his team won’t be able to invite live audience to their show for the first time since its inception. To make up for the live audience, the makers have placed cardboard cutouts and have placed a few of the team members in the seating area while keeping the social distancing in mind.
Take a look at his video, right here.
Hello friends! We’re coming up with new episodes of #thekapilsharmashow soon and y’all can be a part of it too from your home through video call! All you need to do is make an intro video, upload it on Instagram, tag me and @tkssaudience and our team will bring me to your home. Lots of love????❤️ #StaySafe #thekapilsharmashow #tkss #fun #comedy #laughter #newnormal
Well, this more than makes up for the fans of The Kapil Sharma Show.
