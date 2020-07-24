Taylor Swift mentions India in her ‘Seven’ song from ‘Folklore’ and leaves Indian Swifties emotional 

Singer Taylor Swift is back with more music. A day ago, the 30-year-old singer announced that she will drop her eight studio album 'Folklore' at midnight on July 24. The music video for the lead track 'Cardigan' was released earlier in the day and the aesthetic of it so ethereal. But, we noticed that she mentioned India in one of her tracks that has left Indian Swifties emotional.

The chorus of the seventh track from the album called 'seven' goes like, "Sweet tea in the summer / Cross my heart, won’t tell no other / And though I can't recall your face / I still got love for you / Pack your dolls and a sweater / We'll move to India forever / Passed down like folk songs / Our love lasts so long."

As fans are enjoying the surprise album and hosting virtual listening parties, they can't help but get emotional over the song which is a blend of piano and instrumentals.

Here's how Indian fans responded to the emotional ballad 'seven':

Okay so who's gonna tell her she doesn't need a sweater if she comes to India! It's hot here ???????? @taylorswift13 #Folklore @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/jSTmYmTQwF

— Taylor Swift – India / Folklore is coming (@IndianSwifties) July 24, 2020

"WE WILL MOVE TO INDIA FOREVER"

INDIA IS THE FIRST COUNTRY NAME TO EVER DEBUT ON TAYLOR SWIFT'S LYRICS. FOR ALL THESE YEARS SHE DECIDED TO ATTACK US LIKE THAT. TAYLOR MY WHOLE COUNTRY IS YOURS.???? #folklore pic.twitter.com/hUnxELj6k1

— Safe&sound|| BUY FOLKLORE (@swiftieforsure) July 24, 2020

we'll move to India forever

INDIAN SWIFTIES ARE YOU OK#folklore #seven pic.twitter.com/iUsionEXhJ

— ani (@illictafterglow) July 24, 2020

Folklore tour India is not a dream anymore it's a reality she said "we'll move to India forever" pic.twitter.com/nu6hT4eIPu

— Khyati Raj (@khyati___raj) July 24, 2020

TAYLOR SWIFT SAID “WE’LL MOVE TO INDIA FOREVER AND SOMEHOW THAT WAS EVERYTHING #Folklore #seven #TaylorSwiftFolklore pic.twitter.com/ZfeNoyY4Av

— devanshi???? || ???????????????????????????????? (@EXILETHE1SEVEN) July 24, 2020

Taylor saw indian swifties questioning her geography saying she doesn't know India exists, so she decided to JUST NAME DROP INDIA HER SONG OMGGGG

"We'll move to India forever."#folklore pic.twitter.com/NuxhKMPR7w

— Vipin| TS???? (@VipinHeartsTay) July 24, 2020

taylor mentioned india why is no one talking about that. poc rights #folklore

— amrutha (@santaclaraswift) July 24, 2020

WE'LL MOVE TO INDIA FOREVER ???????@?@*@((@,@? I HAD TO DO A DOUBLE TAKE MA'AM #FOLKLORE pic.twitter.com/eFXZldlOIl

— ???????????? | ???????????????????????????????? | blm (@redligion) July 24, 2020

SEVEN at around 2:36-2:38, TAYLOR sings "we'll move to India forever"

TAYLOR we Indian Swifties will love to see you here one day, please come to India and give us a concert in future ????????????

I LOVE YOU ????

???????? #TAYLORSWIFT #FOLKLORE pic.twitter.com/FSeAw7Qdxt

— M |wiz*onceland| ???????? (@heartsforsoojin) July 24, 2020

Taylor mentions India on seven#taylorswift #Folklore pic.twitter.com/iABjPxmQd2

— Aadi | Folklore explicit stan???? (@CruelKnife13) July 24, 2020

manifesting taylor touring in india and she sings seven and we'll all scream "we'll move to india forever" pic.twitter.com/yiPL18vFFV

— oorja✩ (@sevenhoax) July 24, 2020

"Pack your dolls and a sweater

We'll move to India forever

Passed down like folk songs

Our love lasts so long"

– seven, #Folklore

My desi heart ???? @taylorswift13

— Monica ⁷ ???? ???? (@MonicaYadav08) July 24, 2020

Pack your dolls and a sweater,

We'll move to India forever

~@taylorswift13

Seven, Folklore

— Sharon | ????♥️ (@Ronjeny) July 24, 2020

Along with the announcement, she released a bunch of photos and a tracklist. The album will consist of 16 tracks and the deluxe version will have a bonus track. "folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CDs & 8 deluxe vinyls available for 1 week Each has unique covers & photos."

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift takes you through the fantasy world in Cardigan music video from her eight studio album Folklore

