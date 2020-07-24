This picture from Sushant Singh Rajput’s first play, Pukaar, is going to make Dil Bechara even more special for you

Sushant Singh Rajput was a bundle of talent and despite being one of the rankers during his engineering days, he had a strong inclination towards performing arts. The man had wooed us in all the possible mediums of entertainment. From television serials to films to OTT platform and even theatre, he made sure to entertain people in all the ways possible, making him all the more special for us. With his last film, Dil Bechara releasing today, the fans, his friends, and family are going through mixed emotions of seeing him do what he loved the most one last time.

Juuhi Babbar had shared an old picture of Sushant Singh Rajput from one of her plays, marking his debut in theatre and the picture has resurfaced. The play was called Pukaar and was one of the two plays that Juuhi directed starring Sushant. Looking at his smile, we can’t help but miss him even more today and all of us are going through overwhelming emotions and are eagerly waiting for the clock to strike 7:30 PM.

Take a look at the picture that Juuhi shared.

I directed Sushant in 2 plays. In 2007 he acted in his first play, #PUKAAR & the other was a comedy,Dauda Dauda Bhaaga Bhaaga sa. Infact he was spotted by a Balaji casting person while he was handling the tickets at the box office counter for one of the plays. TV aur filmstar banney ke baad bhi apne theatre ke dino ke doston se juda raha. Aur mere toh ek call par hamesha, behad busy hone ke baavajood, #Ekjutetheatregroup ke shows aur events par pohoch jaata tha. Mujhe Didi bulaata tha..& hamesha bohot pyaar se kehta tha "didi u were my first director" Sushant tumhe dekh kar hamesha kitni khushi hoti thi….yeh kya kiya mere bhai? Aur kyun kiya???????? #ripsushantsinghrajput???? #sushantsinghrajput #rip #gonetoosoon We will miss u #Sushant #ssr #theatredays #plays #actorslife Memories of Pukaar @sushantsinghrajput @kajribabbar @sonuanand17 @kanchisingh09 @meghanaism @raynachandavarkar @ekjuteytc

