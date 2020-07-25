Anurag Kashyap explains nepotism using Tiger Shroff’s example, Ayesha Shroff hits back

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the debate of nepotism has become the only topic revolving in news. From pointing out to the filmmakers to the star kids receiving flak for it, things have gotten a little nasty on the internet. A few filmmakers and actors have been stating points that are valid according to them while the others have been opposing them. The never-ending topic of discussion with no signs of a proper conclusion seems to be getting out of hand lately.

Recently, Anurag Kashyap took to his twitter to share a couple of pictures of Tiger Shroff and Taimur Ali Khan pointing out to the fact that the media covers star kids because that is what the audience wants to see. He wrote, “This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too??” After his tweet, Ayesha Shroff, Tiger’s mother, called Anurag out for involving her kid in this. She wrote, “Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!!???????? he’s here on his own hard work entirely????????????????”.

However, after Anurag came across the comment, he apologized immediately and explained his point of sharing the pictures, “I am sorry Ayesha .. I meant it for how media chases “Taimur”. Sorry to have hurt you . Just read this .”

