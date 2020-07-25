“The first step is to stop calling it ‘Pagalpan'” says Digangana Suryavanshi on the stigma around mental illnesses

Jalebi movie actress Digangana Suryavanshi who has always been the flag bearer for mental health has made some strong and thought-provoking statements in regard to mental illness and the stigma around it. The actress feels that the masses need to understand the importance of mental well-being, so the overall depression rates take a dip.

The actress feels that society needs to change its addresses and perceives people with mental illnesses. She says, "The first step is to stop calling it Pagalpan. It's literally the most disrespectful thing to hear! If one can't help, they should make it worse! Different people deal with different issues. Society needs to be kinder".

She also adds, "We live in a world which is massively driven by material, materialistic life these days, everyone’s got to work for a living and standard of living is just getting higher and competitive; it's not as simple as yesteryears. And with a demanding life, there’s a lot that’s being focused on but I personally feel that mental health is always taken for granted whereas according to me the most important thing is mental health.”

Digangana feels that the key to a healthier and happier life is a healthy mind. She says, “I think we all need to understand that there will be nothing at all around us if things are not fine in our heads. Our mind is our processing unit and it can’t be taken for granted! And that's why I always say that we live in a physical world where the most important thing is mental health.”

Digangana is currently waiting to resume her shoot for the Telugu film, Seetimaarr where she’s paired opposite actor Gopichand.

