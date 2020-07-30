Here’s when Hina Khan will begin shooting for Naagin 5

The new promo of Naagin 4 finale left all of us excited when the first look of Naagin 5 was released in it and it hinted towards Hina Khan. The actress will be seen starring in a VFX-heavy show for the first time. Even though there were no confirmations of Hina Khan being the new Naagin, Mohit Malhotra’s recent statement on being a part of the show cleared all the doubts. He said that he is excited to work with Hina once again.
Hina Khan has not confirmed being a part of the show yet.
