Tomorrow X Together to croon theme song for Japanese anime Black Clover

K-pop group Tomorrow X Together aka TXT are set for their first Original Sound Track (OST) ever. The quintet – Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai – will be lending their voice for the theme song for Japanese anime Black Clover. Their first Japanese single 'Everlasting Shine' will serve as the OST.

Black Clover's official Twitter handle announced the news on July 29. "TOMORROW X TOGETHER Lead New Black Clover Anime Opening Song Starting in September," the tweet read. The song will premiere on the September 1 episode.

This will happen after Tomorrow X Together's second single release 'Drama' on August 19.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Lead New Black Clover Anime Opening Song Starting in September ????

♣️LEARN MORE: https://t.co/LVGpy15UaC pic.twitter.com/DIhOYMjGqR

— ♣️ BLACK CLOVER ♣️ (@BlackClover_EN) July 29, 2020

Written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata, Black Clover centers around Asta, a young boy seemingly born without any magic power, something that is unknown in the world he lives in. With his fellow mages from the Black Bulls, Asta plans to become the next Wizard King.

Tomorrow X Together, under the label Big Hit Entertainment, closed their album series 'The Dream Chapter' with their latest album, 'Eternity'. The album dropped back in May with title track 'Can't You See Me'. This was followed by a B-side music video, 'PUMA', and the last music video, 'Eternally'.

ALSO READ: Tomorrow X Together drops cinematically compelling ‘Eternally’ music video

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results