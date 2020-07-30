Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty is not absconding says Bihar cop

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away more than a month ago. He died by suicide on June 14 and was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. The untimely demise of the actor shook the entire nation. As Mumbai Police is currently investigating his death, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetment to suicide.

On Wednesday, it was widely being reported that Rhea had gone into hiding. But, that's not the case it seems. Vinay Tiwari, Central Patna SP, dismissed these reports. Speaking to a daily, it is not like that, and at this point, they are not trying to track Miss Chakraborty. The preliminary investigation is underway and they'll decide the course of action once the basic facts have been investigated. If and when she is required, they will get in touch with Rhea.

As per reports, Bihar Police is following a separate investigation from Mumbai Police.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, inspector general, central range, revealed that an FIR was lodged at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Rhea and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty, and others. It was filed under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306, and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sushant's father made a serious charge against Rhea and her family that she kept him away from his family, was handling his bank account, crores of rupees were withdrawn in a year by her from his bank account and allegedly gave him an overdose of medicines. In the FIR, KK Singh has claimed that when the bank balance was going down, she allegedly left with his laptop, jewellery, cash, credit card, pin number, doctor’s receipts, etc. Apparently, the report stated that Sushant had spoken to his sister and said that Rhea had threatened to reveal the doctor’s documents to the media and prove him mad.

A four-team member of police left from Patna on July 28 to question Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

