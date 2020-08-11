Sidharth Shukla reminisces about his childhood days as he wishes everyone on Janmashtami

Sidharth Shukla has managed to become an internet sensation in no time with his performance in shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Bigg Boss 13. Walking out of the show as the winner, Sidharth Shukla has been in the news for every post of his on social media. During his recent live session with Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla also learned a few tricks from the social media queen. Sidharth Shukla has become comparatively very active on social media platforms after his exit from Bigg Boss 13.

Taking to his Twitter, he wished everyone a happy Janmashtami as he recalls how he used to be eager to break matkis during his school days. Now, even though the schools are shut, he empathises with the kids as they can’t break matkis this year due to the pandemic. He wrote, “Back in d day … I used to look forward to Janmashtami as the next day I wanted to break Matkis in my colony but unfortunately we didn’t get offs from school…..but now I feel worse for school kids as they don’t have school but no breaking matkis ….neway #HappyJanmashtami ????”

Back in d day … I used to look forward to Janmashtami as the next day I wanted to break Matkis in my colony but unfortunately we didn’t get offs from school…..but now I feel worse for school kids as they don’t have school but no breaking matkis ….neway #HappyJanmashtami ????

— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 11, 2020

Sidharth Shukla was last seen in the music video, ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’ with Neha Sharma.

