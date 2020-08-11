Producer Ramesh Taurani ‘sets the record straight’ about his conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput a day before the latter’s demise

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away nearly two months ago. He was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. A day before his death, film producer Ramesh Taurani had a phone conversation with the actor. Taurani took to his Instagram to describe his conversation with Sushant.

Ramesh Taurani took to Instagram and said that he has been receiving calls from journalists regarding his call to the late actor a day before his death and therefore decided to set the record straight. “I confirmed the same but did not want to comment on anything else. He recorded the call without informing me and therefore it is essential that I talk about what happened,” he wrote on Instagram.

Talking about the conversation, Taurani wrote, “After exchanging pleasantries, Nikhil Advani and I had narrated a story idea to Sushant. And yes we were on a conference call with him and his manager Uday.”

The producer said that the journalist asked him how Rajput sounded on the phone. “I'm not aware as to how you can deduce anything about a person's feeling over a professional phone call. Our call was brief for approximately 15 minutes and he (Sushant Singh Rajput) liked the idea and we were in preliminary talks. That's about it,” he said.

View this post on Instagram

I have been getting numerous calls from various journalists over the past few days and want to set the record straight about a few facts. 1. A journalist from @timesnow called me asking about a call on 13th June at about 2.15pm that I had with Sushant. I confirmed the same but did not want to comment on anything else. He recorded the call without informing me and therefore it is essential that I talk about what happened. After exchanging pleasantries, Nikhil Advani and I had narrated a story idea to Sushant. And yes we were on a conference call with him and his manager Uday. 2. This journalist also asked me how he sounded on the phone and I’m not aware as to how you can deduce anything about a persons feeling over a professional phone call. Our call was brief for approximately 15 minutes and he liked the idea and we were in preliminary talks. That’s about it. 3. Instead of encouraging wrongful theories about the industry and about his associations, I am requesting everyone to have faith in the system and let the authorities do the needful. And I request everyone to stop calling as we need to refrain from commenting any further on this unbelievable and tragic loss. I sincerely hope he’s resting in peace. Thank you.

A post shared by Ramesh Taurani (@rameshtaurani) on Aug 10, 2020 at 9:29pm PDT

“Instead of encouraging wrongful theories about the industry and about his associations, I am requesting everyone to have faith in the system and let the authorities do the needful. And I request everyone to stop calling as we need to refrain from commenting any further on this unbelievable and tragic loss. I sincerely hope he’s resting in peace,” he added.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: K K Singh’s chat reveals that Rhea Chakraborty left his calls and messages unattended

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results