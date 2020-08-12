Gurmeet Choudhary opens up on the suicides in the TV industry and mental health

One of television’s most successful actors Gurmeet Chowdhary is appalled by the spate of suicides in the television industry in the midst of the worst recession that the film industry has seen.
Gurmeet says, “I think this uncertain financial situation applies to all fields and professions. The issue gets highlighted because of the publicity that the Bollywood and TV industry get. The entire situation of lockdown has an adverse impact on people in general and raises the anxiety level of what, when where. People, especially from this industry, are away from their homes and families so the emotional support is already missing. To top it, there is a problem of a sudden idle mind. These factors instigate incorrect thoughts to an already weak mind.”
Gurmeet brings up the issue of mental health. “Everybody is dedicating time towards being physically fit but what about being mentally fit? I feel all should strengthen themselves mentally to avoid such drastic steps such as suicide and this can be done only through modes of emotional support and positive thinking.”
Also Read: Gurmeet Choudhary and Kratika Sengar’s Punar Vivaah comes back on popular demand
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply