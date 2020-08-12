Hungama presents ‘Locked in Love’, a new Hindi original show starring Rohit Roy and Manasi Joshi Roy in 5 different short films depicting different shades of love

Hungama Play, a leading video on demand platform owned by Hungama Digital Media, today launched ‘Locked in Love’, a new Hindi original show starring two of the biggest actors from the entertainment industry, Rohit Roy and Manasi Joshi Roy. An anthology that includes 5 unique short films highlighting different shades of love, the show has been shot and created during the lockdown. Each short film narrates a story about a particular aspect of love and features the two lead actors essaying different characters. The show has been produced by Indian Storytellers and Karma Motion Pictures and all the short films have been directed by Rohit Roy.

The show takes the viewers on a journey to experience the joys and tribulations of love – a doting wife who can’t wait to share with her husband the biggest news of their lives but fate has other plans for her; an unassuming housewife whose life changes one afternoon when she gains perspective from a stranger and learns to love herself; a couple that is about to learn that love isn’t always rosy, sometimes it is painful and seeks retribution, in a story with no dialogues but with the darkest shades of love; two individuals who get a second chance at love and realize that they need to accept it with open arms; a wife who proves that sometimes love is all the strength you need to live.

Speaking about the show, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “We are proud to have created a platform that gives content creators the freedom to experiment with various techniques of storytelling, while helping them reach a global audience. Locked in Love is one such distinctive show that gives viewers a chance to experience five tactfully created stories by two of the most recognizable faces from the industry, Rohit Roy and Manasi Joshi Roy. The show will be a valuable addition to our library and we are certain that it will be appreciated by the viewers.”

Speaking about the series, Rohit Roy said, “The lockdown gave us all a chance to reconnect with our loved ones and understand their importance in our lives. The idea for the short films stemmed from there. It was a creatively fulfilling process and I am glad to have worked with a small, yet strong team. I am also thankful to Hungama for taking the show to a wide audience and hopeful that the viewers will appreciate the emotions behind each narrative.”

Manasi Joshi Roy said, “Love is such an open emotion that it is not possible to define it in a single way. The short films capture such indefinable moments of love that stay with you long after you have watched them. I am glad that the show will reach a wide audience and certain that the viewers will be able to connect with the stories and the characters that we have created.”

The show is now available to stream on Hungama Play, Hungama’s video on demand platform. Locked in Love is also available to stream through Hungama Play on Vodafone Play, Idea Movies & TV, Airtel Xstream App, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Tata Sky Binge, Tata Sky Binge+, MX Player, ISPs like Netplus IPTV and ACT Fibernet and Smart TVs like TCL, OnePlus TV, Sony BRAVIA, CVTE and CloudWalker. Additionally, Hungama’s association with Xiaomi will enable consumers to watch the show via Hungama Play on Mi TV and Mi Video.

Two of the short films, ‘Pal’ and ‘Ek Ajnabi’ have been written by Ritika Bajaj, Tanuj Khosla has written ‘Tum Jiyo Hazaron Saal’, while Gaurav Khindaria has written ‘Chalo Ek Baar Phir Se’ and ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’. Kiara Bose Roy serves as the Director of Photography, Aditya Bedekar has created the background score and all short films have been edited by Sanjeev Sachdeva.

Watch the trailer of Locked in Love here

Watch the show here – LOCKED IN LOVE

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results