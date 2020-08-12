“Sanju has always been a fighter”, says Maanayata Dutt on Sanjay Dutt’s health

Yesterday, the news of Sanjay Dutt being diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer came as a shocker to the entire industry. The actor was also admitted a few days ago to the hospital after suffering from breathlessness. He had however tested negative for Coronavirus but it was said that he had a lung infection. Now, with the official reports out, Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and will soon be leaving for the United States of America for treatment.

His wife, Maanayata Dutt who is currently in Dubai along with their kids, has released an official statement regarding his health. It reads, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity”

People from the industry have been sending across prayers and wishes for his speedy recovery, too.

