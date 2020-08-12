Kareena Kapoor Khan pregnant again; Saif Ali Khan and Kareena expecting their second baby

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan was an instant celebrity. While the media is still spellbound by his charms, the little fellow’s parents have another reason to grin. In fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan will soon be welcoming yet another addition to their family.

An official statement sent out by the couple read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” Though not much details were revealed, reports state that Kareena is pregnant again and will soon welcome yet another bundle of joy into their lives.

We at Bollywood Hungama send out heartiest congratulations and best wishes for the expectant parents.

