Sanjay Dutt’s illness stalls shooting of KGF 2, Shamshera, Prthiviraj; will producers wait or replace him?

Covid-19 and now Sanjay Dutt’s health setback put a question mark on his three big pending assignments: Kannada superstar Yash’s KGF2 Yash Raj films’ Shamshera and Prthiviraj Chauhan. After the abrupt termination of all public activities Dutt was supposed to resume shooting with action sequences in two films alongside his two co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

But now with his illness, Sanjay Dutt may not be allowed to resume shooting for a while especially for strenuous sequences. “Waise bhi, we are not releasing our film before the middle of the next year. Kaun si abhi shooting khatm kar ke haumein theatre ki teraf bhagna hai (we are hardly running into movie theatres even if we complete our film),” says a member of the Shamshera team.

However it is at the moment exceedingly unclear when Dutt would be able to return to shooting. Those producers who choose to wait for his return have a long wait ahead .As for those who replace him they are looking long patches of expensive re-shooting.

