Subhash Ghai reacts to Mahima Chaudhary’s claim of getting bullied by him

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama to mark the 23 years of Pardes, actress Mahim Chaudhary revealed that Subhash Ghai had in fact bullied her in the past. In her claim Mahima stated that Ghai had taken her to court and even put out advertisements in trade magazines claiming that if anyone wanted to work with Mahima, they would have to contact him, because not doing so would be in breach of contract. Now responding to her claim, Ghai states that he is rather amused by the entire revelation.

“I am amused reading this news… Mahima and I are very good friends till date and are still in touch through messages. She is a very nice and mature woman of today. She recently shared on how she gets welcomed at every event with a song from Pardes, ‘I love my India’ even after 23 years”, says Ghai talking about his relationship with Mahima. Further talking about her claim, the filmmaker continues, “Yes, there was a small conflict in 1997 post the release of Pardes, which became a big blockbuster and for which she even got the Filmfare award for best actor. My company did send her a show cause notice for flouting a clause in our agreement. Media and industry reacted in a big way and so I withdrew and cancelled her contract with Mukta. After 3 years she came to me with her family and apologised for her impulsive reaction.”

Explaining his current view on Mahima Chaudhary, Ghai continued, “I forgave her and thereafter we became friends again. She is jovial good person I trust. She must be right in feeling that she was bullied when asked by someone. Actually I admire her great gesture when she did a guest appearance in a song in my last film Kanchi in 2015."

"I guess we do get entertained with the smallest of an old tiff which is normal in course of life in showbiz," Ghai added.

Also Read: “Subhash Ghai BULLIED me; only Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, David Dhawan & Rajkumar Santoshi stood by me” – Mahima Chaudhry

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results