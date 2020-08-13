SuperM drop power-packed teaser of ‘100’ track, to perform the song on Good Morning America 

After making their debut as a unit called SuperM group last year with SHINee's Taemin, EXO members Baekhyun & Kai, NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark and WayV's Lucas and Ten, the group is set to make their first comeback with a brand new album titled 'Super One'. The septet has been sharing numerous teaser photos and group pictures ahead of dropping single '100'.

The music video teaser of '100' was unveiled on August 13 as gives a very futuristic vibe as the members are dressed in race car outfits flaunting their intense looks and absolutely stunning hairdos.

SuperM 슈퍼엠 '100' MV Teaser SuperM Single ‘100’ ➫ 08/14/20 (1PM KST/ 12AM EST) ➫ 08/13/20 (9PM PST) ???? supermofficial.com #SuperM #SuperOne #WeGo100 #WeGoHundred #SuperM100 #SuperMgoes100 #WeAreTheFuture #SuperMtheFuture

On August 13 KST, SuperM announced the first performance of '100' will take place on August 20 on US morning show, Good Morning America.

#SuperMonGMA Check out our '100' performance on August 20th ???????????? #SuperM #SuperOne #WeGo100 #WeGoHundred #SuperM100 #SuperMgoes100 #WeAreTheFuture #SuperMtheFuture @goodmorningamerica

Ahead of the album launch, SuperM will release two pre-singles – '100' will drop on August 14 followed by their second single, 'Tiger Inside' on September 1. They will unveil their first full-length album 'Super One' on September 25.

Here are some of their teaser looks:

Super One : #LUCAS Says ???? supermofficial.com #SuperM #SuperOne #WeAreTheFuture #SuperMTheFuture

Super One : #TAEMIN Says ???? supermofficial.com #SuperM #SuperOne #WeAreTheFuture #SuperMTheFuture

Super One : #TAEYONG Says ???? supermofficial.com #SuperM #SuperOne #WeAreTheFuture #SuperMTheFuture

Super One : #KAI Says ???? supermofficial.com #SuperM #SuperOne #WeAreTheFuture #SuperMTheFuture

Super One : #TEN Says ???? supermofficial.com #SuperM #SuperOne #WeAreTheFuture #SuperMTheFuture

Super One : #MARK Says ???? supermofficial.com #SuperM #SuperOne #WeAreTheFuture #SuperMTheFuture

Super One : #BAEKHYUN Says ???? supermofficial.com #SuperM #SuperOne #WeAreTheFuture #SuperMTheFuture

