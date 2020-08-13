Twinkle Khanna reacts to period leave debate; says ‘We are equal, not identical’

From the past fews days there has been a raging debate on period leaves on social media. This debate opened up after a popular food delivery app announced that all its women employees incliding transgender people can avail upto 10 days of period leaves in a year.

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna who is known for her strong opinion on several things too reacted to the ongoing debate. “Are we really saying we can't give women leave or the prospect of working from home for that one day? My opinion of gritting our teeth and bearing it, fighting our biology so we can say we are as good as men has changed over time. We are equal, not identical #EqualNotIdentical,” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Aug 12, 2020 at 1:06am PDT

Many people agreed with Twinkle Khanna's view on equality does not equate to being identical.

ALSO READ: Twinkle Khanna remembers Rajesh Khanna on his 8th death anniversary with an unseen picture

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results