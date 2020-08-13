Soha Ali Khan congratulates to-be parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan with a hilarious post

Yesterday, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan announced that they are expecting a baby and the entire industry has been congratulating them for this ‘Good Newwz’. Saif and Kareena sent out an official announcement after which their close friends and family took to their social media to wish them. This is the second kid that Saif Ali Khan is expecting with Kareena Kapoor Khan after the internet sensation toddler, Taimur Ali Khan.

While everyone shared pictures with the happy couple to congratulate them, Soha Ali Khan took her pun-game to a new level. She posted a picture of Saif Ali Khan with the text that read, ‘The Quadfather’ since this is his fourth kid. Soha Ali Khan has wished him in the most ‘sibling-way’ possible. She wrote, “Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy – and radiant as ever ! ❤️”. Ibrahim Ali Khan also commented and his one-word reaction is apt for the picture that Soha posted.

Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy – and radiant as ever ! ❤️

