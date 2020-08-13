Soha Ali Khan congratulates to-be parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan with a hilarious post

Yesterday, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan announced that they are expecting a baby and the entire industry has been congratulating them for this ‘Good Newwz’. Saif and Kareena sent out an official announcement after which their close friends and family took to their social media to wish them. This is the second kid that Saif Ali Khan is expecting with Kareena Kapoor Khan after the internet sensation toddler, Taimur Ali Khan.
Take a look at it.
View this post on Instagram
Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy – and radiant as ever ! ❤️
A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 12, 2020 at 4:20am PDT
Also Read: BREAKING: Kareena Kapoor Khan pregnant again; Saif Ali Khan and Kareena expecting their second baby
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply