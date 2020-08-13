Vidyut Jammwal says that the film industry is a beautiful place to be and a few rotten apples cannot change that

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is currently gearing up for the digital release of his film Khuda Hafiz. The film is inspired by the true life story of a newly wed couple. It traces the journey of a man who goes to get his wife back after she gets abducted in a foreign country.
Khuda Hafiz is one of the seven films that was acquired by a streaming platform. However, only five of the seven films were announced with fanfare through a digital event. Vidyut took to his Twitter and pointed out this discrimination. The tweet came at a time when the debate around nepotism and favouritism in the industry intensified following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
