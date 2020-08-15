Independence Day 2020: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and other Bollywood celebrities extend warm wishes

India celebrates its 74th Independence Day today. This is the first time that the country will have to stay at home and avoid large gatherings and celebrations. However, people have been sending wishes to each other on social media. Bollywood celebrities too took to their social media handle to send across Independence messages.

From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar to Taapsee Pannu, here's what celebs have to say:

There’s something inexplicably wondrous about a flag hoisting moment…when our tricolour’s unfurled (in pounding rain here today), showering petals and smiles all across, shortly followed by our National Anthem. #HappyIndependence #JaiHind ♥️???????? #ProudIndian pic.twitter.com/ArSzYBkmyQ

— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 15, 2020

Happy Independence Day …. No better image than this to inspire us today. भारत हमको जान से प्यारा है, सबसे न्यारा गुलिस्ताँ हमारा है। https://t.co/Hg77hQsd0c

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 15, 2020

pic.twitter.com/UZ2XgXw4Bs

— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 15, 2020

स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ, आप सभी को।????????

Wishing you all a very Happy Independence Day! ????????❤️

On our 74th Independence Day, let’s pledge to stand united and work towards a better future. Let’s buy and… https://t.co/QZbCKNfSsc

— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) August 15, 2020

History is made when women take strides towards change. ????????

Happy #IndependenceDay ???????? #womeninhistory #changemakers pic.twitter.com/mk7Oz6ERRL

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 15, 2020

We all know these people, we all have these people in our lives.

On this #IndependenceDay, lets come together for them, lets come #Together4India.

जिससे जितनी हो सके उतनी मदद कीजिये… बस नज़रअंदाज़ मत कीजिये, share the way YOU care.

Jai Hind ???????? pic.twitter.com/WHCuabljEI

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2020

We all salute our soldiers every day but now it is time to become one. This Independence day, I pledge to mask a billion in this war against Corona. I AM A CORONA SOLDIER. Join me in this war. Sign up to be a Corona… https://t.co/zfBFJSjdwb

— Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) August 15, 2020

Happy independence day, Fellow Indians.. ???????? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lzvpPL8RL8

— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 14, 2020

T 3627 – the true warriors in the fight against CoviD .. salute .. and on this auspicious Day of our Independence wishes for peace prosperity .. pic.twitter.com/N6ag0JKoOK

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2020

“दुआ करो कि सलामत रहे हिम्मत मेरी

यह एक चिराग सौ आंधियों पे भारी है…”- राहत इन्दोरी

Happy Independence Day India ❤️

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 15, 2020

On #IndependenceDay celebrate the unity in diversity of Indian Silks from Assam to Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu. Encourage and embrace the treasure trove of Indian Silks. pic.twitter.com/dFqo139gkG

— vidya balan (@vidya_balan) August 15, 2020

View this post on Instagram

Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls… ???????????????? #HappyIndependenceDay

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Aug 14, 2020 at 10:04pm PDT

