Luka Sabbat: A Bad Influence?

Luka Sabbat, 22, has no shortage of confidence. He was born into a family of fashion and show business and considers himself an authority on both subjects. The Grown-ish actor doesn’t hesitate to criticize the clothing OTHER people wear and he’s always right. He makes impressive money as a fashion influencer on his Instagram account with millions of followers- mostly from his generation. Here’s a guy SO sure of himself that he doesn’t hesitate to buy women’s shoes (size 41) if he likes them. Above, he’s turning on the charm for a cute girl in Los Angeles with no regard for distancing or masks…

