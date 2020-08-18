Priyanka Chopra gives a sneak peek of her memoir titled ‘Unfinished’

Back in 2018, Priyanka Chopra was busy promoting the finale season of her American crime drama Quantico. It was around that time she made an announcement that she was also working on her own memoir. Titled 'Unfinished', the memoir was to be a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations and published by Penguin Random House India. The book will be published simultaneously in the US by Ballantine Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House US, and in the UK by Michael Joseph, an imprint of Penguin Random House UK.

On August 17, Priyanka took to Twitter to share a glimpse of her final draft of the memoir. "Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished… coming soon! @penguinrandom," she wrote.

Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished… coming soon! @penguinrandomhouse

Earlier this month, Priyanka revealed that she finished writing the memoir. She wrote, “Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has inked a two-year multimillion first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios. She has two Netflix productions in the pipeline – We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She is also working on a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and biopic on Ma Anand Sheela. Besides these projects, she will star in Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4.

