After ‘Ae Watan’ from Raazi, Vicky Kaushal plays Raag Yaman on the veena

Actor Vicky Kaushal is utilizing this quarantine time to put it to good use. He has a new hobby and that is playing the veena.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Vicky Kaushal said that he is working on learning Raag Yaman. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Another one from the lot… an attempt at Raag Yaman. Miss these sessions. #SaraswatiVeena #9M.”

On Independence Day 2020, Vicky shared a video whilst playing 'Ae Watan' from Raazi. "Ae Watan, Watan mere, abaad rahe Tu! @radhikaveenasadhika ji,” he wrote.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be starring in a couple of projects including Sardar Udham Singh, Ashwathama, a YRF project among others.

