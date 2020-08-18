After ‘Ae Watan’ from Raazi, Vicky Kaushal plays Raag Yaman on the veena

Actor Vicky Kaushal is utilizing this quarantine time to put it to good use. He has a new hobby and that is playing the veena.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, Vicky Kaushal said that he is working on learning Raag Yaman. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Another one from the lot… an attempt at Raag Yaman. Miss these sessions. #SaraswatiVeena #9M.”
View this post on Instagram
Another one from the lot… an attempt at Raag Yaman. Miss these sessions. ???? . #SaraswatiVeena #9M ????
A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Aug 17, 2020 at 2:56am PDT
View this post on Instagram
Ae Watan, Watan mere, abaad rahe Tu! ???????? . . शुक्रिया @radhikaveenasadhika ji. ????????
A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Aug 15, 2020 at 2:56am PDT
On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be starring in a couple of projects including Sardar Udham Singh, Ashwathama, a YRF project among others.
