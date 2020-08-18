“I never saw web series as an opportunity to break my image of a television actress”, says Donal Bisht

Donal Bisht, who will be soon seen in an upcoming web show called The Socho Project which is the first-ever musical web series to be made in Hindi. Donal, who will be seen playing the pop-sensation Sasha Pink in the musical saga is gearing up for her debut venture in the web. The actress who is already a household name in the television industry talks about how the show will help in perpetuating her versatile acting abilities amongst the masses.

Talking about the vast difference between both the mediums, the actress says "In television, there are chances of an actor getting stereotyped because of the type of the roles they do over and over again. But in a web show, an actor usually gets to play versatile roles which they don't get to play on television. On the other hand, I never saw web series as an opportunity to break my image of a television actress. But this web series has given me the opportunity to show people how versatile I am with my acting skills and that I can do roles of different genres. Apart from the image, I just did what my heart wanted to and this is also one of those decisions that will redefine my career choices".

On the professional front, Donal was last seen in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji where she played the titular. whereas, previously she already had some successful shows to her credit like Roop, Ek Deewana Tha, and Kalash.

