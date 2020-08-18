Anil Kapoor flaunts his muscles; Suniel Shetty comments ‘young face and mature muscles’

Senior actor Anil Kapoor has alway got people envious of his young looks even at the age of 63. In addition to that the actor is now giving out fitness goals. For the past few months, the actor has been dedicated towards fitness and has undergone a massive physical transformation during the lockdown.
On Tuesday, Anil Kapoor shared pictures of his beefed up body, “When muscles look better than your face..,” he wrote. He is seen with his bulging biceps in his home gym.
When muscles look better than your face…
The post left all his fans in awe and also his industry colleagues especially the younger lot. Varun Dhawan who himself is a fitness freak commented, 'the fighter'. Meanwhile, actor Suniel Shetty who himself has aged well found this inspiring and wrote, “Young face and mature muscles siiiiiiiiiiiiir … killer combo …. inspirational stuff”.
