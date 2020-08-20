Athiya Shetty strikes a pose in a swimsuit, rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul leaves a comment

Actor Athiya Shetty has been keeping her social media updated amid this quarantine period. The actress took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of herself whilst posing in a swimsuit. While many left positive comments, her rumoured boyfriend cricketer KL Rahul left a comment.

Sharing the picture, Athiya simply captioned it with a purple heart emoji. KL Rahul wrote “Jefa”, which is Spanish for “boss”.

View this post on Instagram

????

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Aug 19, 2020 at 1:48am PDT

Athiya has been linked to Rahul for over a year now. The actress and the cricketer have often posted pictures with each other on their Instagram accounts.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty birthday: Athiya Shetty wishes her father with a throwback picture and video

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results