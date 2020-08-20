Athiya Shetty strikes a pose in a swimsuit, rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul leaves a comment

Actor Athiya Shetty has been keeping her social media updated amid this quarantine period. The actress took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of herself whilst posing in a swimsuit. While many left positive comments, her rumoured boyfriend cricketer KL Rahul left a comment.
Sharing the picture, Athiya simply captioned it with a purple heart emoji. KL Rahul wrote “Jefa”, which is Spanish for “boss”.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Aug 19, 2020 at 1:48am PDT
On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty birthday: Athiya Shetty wishes her father with a throwback picture and video
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply