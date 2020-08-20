Chemical Hearts star Lili Reinhart says she wants to play darker roles in darker stories

A heart-wrenching story of first love, loss, and a journey of self-discovery, Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming film Chemical Hearts, will strike a chord among all teen-dramas. Starring Lili Reinhart as Grace Town and Austin Abrams as Henry Page in the lead, the coming of age film aims to capture the thrills, disappointments, and confusion of being a teenager.

Speaking of having to play a different character from her previous roles, the Riverdale famed actress Lili Reinhart says, “I loved that it was not what you expect when talking about a teen love story. It seemed a lot deeper than many other young adult romances out there. It’s rawer and grounded in grief. Most teen movies concentrate on drinking and experimenting and losing your virginity. This is the internal struggle of these two young people feeling overwhelming emotions as their worlds are changing”

“For me, it’s boring to see another perfect girl in a movie —the popular cheerleader or the dream girl are not the roles I’m drawn to. I want to play darker roles in darker stories. What really drew me to Grace was her sadness and her desire not to attract attention. She still somehow gets Henry’s consideration and that was really interesting to play” she further added.

Lili Reinhart is also marking her debut as an executive producer of Chemical Hearts. Directed and co-written by Richard Tanne, the film also stars Sarah Jones, Adhir Kalyan, Kara Young, Coral Peña and is based on the book “Our Chemical Hearts” by Krystal Sutherland. Watch Chemical Hearts streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on August 21, 2020.

