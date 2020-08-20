85-year-old stuntwoman Shantabai Pawar to display Lathi Kathi at the Ganpati Special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

Zee TV’s popular singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has won the hearts of the audiences with its Top 10 supremely talented kids belting out some phenomenal performances week after week. Having made a fantastic return on television, the upcoming episode of the show is all set to bring in some much-needed festive cheer. As the ongoing pandemic poses challenges to the zealous on ground Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across the country, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs attempts to bring alive the flavour and grandeur of the festival with its ‘Ganpati special’ episode. While the camaraderie of the three judges –Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali, will keep the audiences engaged, this week the show will feature a special guest who will keep the spirit of festivities high and hold the audience captive with her stupefying gymnastic skills.

Post Madhav and Saee’s splendidly melodious performance to ‘Shero Wali Oonche Dero Wali’ song, the Ganpati special episode this week hosted the gymnastic whizz Shantabai Pawar whose viral video of magnificent display of gymnastic skills left the entire country awestruck. At 85, Shantabai has kept her spirit for her art ‘Lathi Kathi’ alive and earns a livelihood for herself and her family. This woman of great courage and substance was once the stunt woman for Hema Malini’s iconic songs like ‘Khiladi Hai Koi Anari Hai Koi’ from the movie Seeta Aur Geeta amongst other Bollywood movies. Her talent is all what she lives for.

She revealed, “I learnt the art from my father since the time I was 8 years old. The art of Lathi Kathi became an integral part of my life and eventually my art got me opportunities to prosper in life. I have featured in movies like Seeta Aur Geeta amongst others. For me it was never about making money but all I wanted in life was to showcase my talent to the world. The only thing that has been a constant in my life was my art of Lathi Kathi and I still exhibit the same in public. I have lived my lifetime doing this and it brings me immense joy.”

Adding to this, an impressed Alka Yagnik shared, “It’s an unbelievable gift that Shantabai Pawar is blessed with. I am going to watch Seeta Aur Geeta movie once again just for her, to see this incredible woman in action and relish every bit of it.”

