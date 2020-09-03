Priyanka Chopra is all praise for a 9-year-old girl who recreated excerpts from her old speeches

Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently praised a 9-year-old girl who decided to become Priyanka for a day. In the video shared by the actress, the little girl can be recreating excerpts from a speech made by Priyanka in the past.

Retweeting the video, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “There are moments that make you want to hit pause and finding this video was one of them. To hear this little girl so assertively recite excerpts from old speeches of mine was really cool and humbling. Shivani, thank you for sharing! (1/2)''.

'Lots of love to you and your beautiful little girl…I have no doubt her future is bright. I look forward to meeting her someday. (2/2)'', she added.

Priyanka is currently in the US spending time with her husband Nick Jonas. On the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2019 film The Sky Is Pink. PC will next be seen in Keanu Reeves' Hollywood action movie Matrix 4.

