Sai Pallavi poses with fans at a college in Trichy as she appears for an exam

South Indian actress Sai Pallavi was recently spotted in a college in Trichy. She was there to attend an exam. Excited fans who spotted the actress clicked pictures with Sai Pallavi and the actress happily posed with them.

Sai Pallavi who graduated in 2016 was spotted at MAM college of engineering where she appeared for an examination. Fans took to social media to share pictures with the actress and one of them also posted a video of the actor entering the college and getting her hall ticket checked.

Take a look at the pictures:

Sai Pallavi rose to fame with her performance in the Malayalam film Premam. At the time of the shoot of the film, the actress was pursuing her medical degree in Russia. She shot for her scenes in the film during her summer break in college. Sai played the role of Malar in the film and was paired opposite Nivin Pauly. Over the years, the actress has established herself in the Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil film industries. She was last seen in the Malayalam film Athiran and the Tamil political drama NGK.

