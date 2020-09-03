Preity Zinta remembers Sangharsh as it completes 21 years of release; says it was her first film with a female director

Today marks 21 years of the release of the psychological thriller Sangharsh. The film directed by Tanuja Chandra stars Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. The film is said to be based on a real police case in India.

As the film completes 21 years, Preity took to her social media handle to share a clip from the film. Sharing the clip, Preity wrote, “Remembering Sangharsh today. My first film with a female director where I fell in love with a criminal, caught a terrifying serial killer and broke a leg… literally. Thank you @akshaykumar @sonunigamofficial #shradhapandit #AshutoshRana #TanujaChandra and the entire cast and crew for this unforgettable experience. #ReetOberoi will always be very close to my heart. #Ting”

Recently, Preity Zinta completed 22 years in the film industry. To mark the occasion, she took to her social media handles and posted a 30-second video capturing photographic glimpses from her films over the years. Sharing the video, she wrote, “When I started my career I was an immature wide eyed kid who didn’t know where I was going or what I would be. I just knew that I had to work hard, never give up & seize every moment. Today when I look back I’m grateful for all the people & all the experiences – good & bad that shaped my future & made my journey so incredible & memorable. A BIG THANK YOU ????to all my directors, my co-stars & my fans for making me who I am today. Dreams do come true so never stop believing in yourself. If I can do it so can you #22yearsofPZ #Grateful #Blessed #Thankyou #Ting #Movies”

