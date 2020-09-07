Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti celebrates Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik’s arrest

Shweta Singh Kirti has been actively posting throwback pictures of her late brother and has been desperately seeking justice for him. Even though the Central Bureau of Investigation has slashed the murder angle, last night, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and he will be undergoing a blood test soon.

Celebrating this victory, Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram to thank God for guiding them and wrote, “Thank you God ????Keep guiding all of us in the direction of TRUTH! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GreatStartNCB #Warriors4SRR #Flag4SSR”. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 other members of her family and soon after that, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation by the Supreme Court.

Thank you God ????Keep guiding all of us in the direction of TRUTH! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GreatStartNCB #Warriors4SRR #Flag4SSR

