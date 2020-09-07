Ananya Panday commences Khaali Peeli promotions with an urbane chic look

Ananya Panday truly knows how to raise the heat with her sartorial picks, which are best suited for every mood. She has always managed to leave us mesmerised with her fashion choices. As she commences the promotions of Khaali Peeli, the actress looked stunning in her stylish black top which she had paired with military print trousers and white sneakers.

The teaser of Khaali Peeli recently released and has created quite a buzz across the internet with many lauding Ananya’s spot on portrayal of a ‘Bambaiya’ girl and treating her fans with yet another different avatar. Taking to her social media, Ananya shares, “Khaali Peeli promotions got me feeling like ???? #KhaaliPeeli #ComingSoon ????”

Apart from Khaali Peeli, Ananya has other projects in the pipeline namely, Shakun Batra’s untitled next and the Pan-India film, Fighter, where she will share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda.

