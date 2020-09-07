“Every day I strive to live upto your incredible standards,” writes Dulquer Salmaan wishing father Mammooty on his birthday

Malayalam film megastar Mammootty turns 69 today. The actor who is one of the biggest assets of the Indian film industry is being showered with love by all his fans and colleagues. On his birthday, Mammootty's son and actor Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt birthday message.

Dulquer shared a picture of him kissing his father on the cheek along with an endearing note. "Mine!Happiest birthday to my Vappichi ! The wisest and most disciplined man I know. To the one person I can turn to for anything. And the one who always calms me by just listening. You are my peace and my zen. And every day I strive to live upto your incredible standards. It has been the greatest blessing to get this time with you. For all of us. And seeing you with maryam is the single greatest joy for me. Happy happy birthday pa. As you get younger may you continue to inspire generations to come. We love you infinity !#reallifesuperhero #theOG #mydaddystrongest #ageinreverse #soonillbeolder #andhewillfreezetime #heiseverything #theperfectman," he wrote.

While Mammootty turns a year older today, the megastar has always turned heads for his young looks. Recently, he shared a selfie clicked post his workout session. The actor was sporting a chiseled avatar and toned biceps in the picture. Netizens were amazed at the actor's transformation and the picture undoubtedly went viral. "Work at Home ! Work from Home ! Home Work ! No other Work So Work Out !," Mammootty captioned the picture.

