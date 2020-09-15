Tara Sutaria is elated to croon in Ek Villain 2 – “I’m really lucky that in that film I’m at least going to get to sing”

Actor Tara Sutaria, who was last seen in Marjaavaan, has multiple projects in the pipeline. The actress will soon resume work after spending months at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was recently revealed that the actress will finally receive an opportunity to showcase her musical skills and croon in Ek Villain 2.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Tara Sutaria said, “For me growing up, I actually thought if I ever act in the movies, I thought it would just happen in my first or second film. I thought it was much simpler than it is. I was also so young so I didn’t really understand how everything worked in the industry. I'm really lucky that in my next releases RX 100 remake & after that the sequel to Ek Villain. I'm really lucky that in that film I'm at least going to get to sing because that is something that has been a priority for me since I did Student Of The Year 2. I am lucky atleast that’s happening. Dance wise I hope something comes up sooner than later. It was a priority to release some music either in a film or outside of a film. I am lucky that I will get to do that in Ek Villain sequel. Apart from that, I hope to release some music soon and use that skill.”

Tara Sutaria, on the work front, will next star in Ek Villain sequel and RX 100 remake, Tadap.

