Aparshakti Khurana shares a picture with Ayushmann Khurrana from their first photoshoot together

Ayushmann Khurrana turns a year older today and is being flooded with wishes on social media by his fans, friends and family. His younger brother actor Aparshakti Khurana took to his Instagram feed to share a very old picture of the duo. He revealed that it was from their first photoshoot together.

“Picture from our first photoshoot together. Our hairstyle might be a little controversial but my love for him was definite and remains so. Always his first fan. Happy birthday bhaiya! ????@ayushmannk,” he wrote wishing his elder brother. As soon as he shared the post, Ayushmann commented, ''Yeh Kahan se …. ❤️ lots of love''.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating his birthday by putting himself through a gruelling training session. The actor cannot afford to take a single day off as he is working out to achieve a physique that is required for next film- a progressive love story directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

