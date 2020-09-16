Boney Kapoor shares his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s paintings, praises their creativity during lockdown

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities have resorted to new ways to stay connected with fans and try new hobbies in order to keep themselves busy. While the script reading sessions are being done over zoom calls, many productions are resuming work slowly and steadily. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is continuing her quarantine life by utilizing it for some creative skills.

Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor have been painting in this lockdown. And their father Boney Kapoor is very proud of their creative process. “Happy to see Khushi’s creativity during lockdown,” he wrote in one tweet.

Happy to see Khushi’s creativity during lockdown. pic.twitter.com/0hMp8y9Tho

— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 14, 2020

“Delighted to see my daughter Janhvi’s creative urges during the lockdown. This is her work,” he captioned another tweet whilst sharing two of her paintings.

Delighted to see my daughter Janhvi’s creative urges during lockdown. This is her work. pic.twitter.com/9bVV2ikEcN

— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 14, 2020

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl that premiered on Netflix. She will next star in Roohi Afzana, Takht, and Dostana 2.

