Shahid Kapoor shares a throwback video from the cricket practice for Jersey

It is known that Shahid Kapoor will play a cricketer in the Hindi remake of Telugu film, Jersey. The actor had commenced shooting in Chandigarh when the call was made to halt the schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor seems to be missing work.

On Tuesday, Shahid shared a video of himself during the cricket net practice for the film. He captioned it, “Can’t wait to get back. Missing my boys @rajivmehra1988 n @harshuln #jersey.”

Jersey stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. It is a remake of the Telugu film with the same starring Nani.

The film is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who helmed the critically acclaimed and commercially successful original as well. Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film was scheduled for August 28, 2020 release. Due to the pandemic, most of the productions have been pushed to 2021.

