Nia Sharma says those that aren’t associated with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death should shut up

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has been one of the hot topics of discussion for the past three months and it has only gotten more confusing with time. The actor’s sudden demise is still being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Narcotics Control Bureau. With Rhea Chakraborty’s recent arrest in the drugs probe, things are still being spoken of on news channels. Nia Sharma, who recently completed a decade in the industry spoke about the matter.

She says that she had come to Mumbai to become a news reporter but it was in her destiny to become an actor. Nia further says that people are being judged on chat shows like courts are not needed anymore. According to her, only the people involved with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case should speak up while the others need to shut up as they are only adding to the noise. She feels that people are just tweeting from their beds to be in the lime-light and are unnecessarily digging stuff and pulling people down in this mud-slinging game.

Nia concluded by saying that only the people looking into the matter and involved with it should speak about it instead of the others making noise and confusing everyone.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Yuvraj S Singh claims that the drug culture is common in Bollywood

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results