Akshay Kumar wishes PM Modi; says ‘the nation looks up to you for your dynamic leadership’

PM Narendra Modi turns 70 today. Several Bollywood celebrities have been wishing the PM through social media. Akshay Kumar, too, took to his Twitter handle and shared an old picture with the PM. In his birthday message, Kumar lauded the PM for his leadership skills.

“One to always keep the best interests of the nation & its people in mind and emerge victorious in the toughest of situations, the nation looks up to you for your dynamic leadership. Wishing you a very happy birthday sir @narendramodi ji, love & prayers always #HappyBirthdayPMModi (sic),” he wrote.

One to always keep the best interests of the nation & its people in mind and emerge victorious in the toughest of situations,the nation looks up to you for your dynamic leadership.Wishing you a very happy birthday sir @narendramodi ji, love & prayers always???????? #HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/RuD9qcfJak

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2020

Superstar Aamir Khan also wished PM Modi and wrote, "Hon PM @narendramodi ji namaskar. Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May good health and happiness always be with you. With Respect & Regards. Aamir (sic)."

Hon PM @narendramodi ji namaskar ????

Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May good health and happiness always be with you.

With Respect & Regards ????

Aamir.

— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently in the UK shooting for his upcoming film Bell Bottom. His wife Twinkle Khanna and kids also accompanied him for the shoot.

