Ali Fazal shares a romantic picture with Richa Chadha and pens the sweetest note for her

If not for the pandemic, actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha would have been married by now. On Thursday, Ali took to his Instagram feed and shared a romantic picture with Richa.

He called her his ‘Saathi’ and wrote a sweet little note for her. "Saathi. You got some of that genius, someone i know had. Cathartic empathy for every living soul human or otherwise. Hope i can learn a little from that.. i try. And hope them all Plebs learn from it .Aaj kyun? Bas aise hee. Kal? Kal dubbing hai.. ok bye. (sic),” Ali captioned the picture.

Back in 2012, Ali Fazal and Richa met for the first time on the sets of Fukrey. They started dating in 2015. It was only in 2017 when they made their relationship public. Since then, they have been quite open about it on their social media.

Ali proposed to Richa back when they were on vacation in the Maldives. The two have moved their wedding to 2021 due to the pandemic. The two have worked together in Fukrey and Fukrey returns.

On the work front, Ali will next be seen in the Hollywood film Death on the Nile and the Amazon original web series Mirzapur. Richa Chadha will next be seen in the first biopic titled Shakeela.

